Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape cordoning off a area with a yellow car
Police tape cordoning off a area with a yellow car
Crime

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in NSW’s north

by AAP
23rd Jun 2019 4:25 PM

A cyclist has died on the road after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in NSW's north, police say.

A passing motorist discovered the man's body on the road and called emergency services after 1am on Sunday to Wilsons Creek Rd in Wilsons Creek, about 9km southwest of Mullumbimby.

A pushbike was found near the man's body.

He is believed to be aged in his 20s.

A crime scene has been set up and the road remains closed.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police are urging anyone who may have information or dashcam footage to contact them.

More Stories

careless driving cyclist fatality murder

Top Stories

    Warmer mornings coming after frosty start

    premium_icon Warmer mornings coming after frosty start

    News IPSWICH got off to a frosty start again this morning, with the mercury dipping to within a whisker of freezing point at Amberley.

    'Fireball' lights up night skies over Ipswich

    premium_icon 'Fireball' lights up night skies over Ipswich

    News Flying space chunk may have been travelling at 30km per second

    Striker's most crucial goal double in football thriller

    premium_icon Striker's most crucial goal double in football thriller

    Soccer Parsons' late rally secures vital NPL victory for Pride

    Life changing for young epileptic man

    premium_icon Life changing for young epileptic man

    Health Service will help with confusion and isolation.