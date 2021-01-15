Menu
Cyclist injured, hospitalised after crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
15th Jan 2021 7:07 AM
A CYCLIST injured in a bike crash has been rushed to hospital.

Paramedics were called to Pine Mountain Rd, Pine Mountain at 7.49pm on Thursday night, assessing a male in his 50s.

The man suffered chest and neck injuries.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

