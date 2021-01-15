Cyclist injured, hospitalised after crash

A bicycle rider has been injured in a crash at Pine Mountain.

A CYCLIST injured in a bike crash has been rushed to hospital.

Paramedics were called to Pine Mountain Rd, Pine Mountain at 7.49pm on Thursday night, assessing a male in his 50s.

The man suffered chest and neck injuries.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

