Cyclist injured, hospitalised after crash
A CYCLIST injured in a bike crash has been rushed to hospital.
Paramedics were called to Pine Mountain Rd, Pine Mountain at 7.49pm on Thursday night, assessing a male in his 50s.
The man suffered chest and neck injuries.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
