Cyclist injured in highway mishap

A MAN has been injured in an incident involving two cyclists at Springfield early this morning.

Queensland Ambulance said two cyclists clipped each other as they rode along the Centenary Hwy on-ramp about 6.30am.

One of the riders sustained knee injuries and has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Also this morning, two people were taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy at Dinmore.

A vehicle hit a guard rail about 8.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the injuries were minor in nature.