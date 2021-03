A cyclist was taken to Ipswich Hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night.

A CYCLIST was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in a Lockyer Valley town on Thursday night.

The man was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions after the crash in Gatton.

The crash happened on Cleary and Railway streets.

Paramedics responded about 7.45pm.

