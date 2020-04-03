Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cyclist dies after crash south of Coast

by Alan Quinney
3rd Apr 2020 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Police are wanting to speak to anyone seeing or who may any information about a fatal traffic crash on Bribie Island yesterday afternoon.

A 69-year-old Bribie Island man died after the crash involving a cyclist in Woorim about 4.30pm.

Police said the cyclist had been travelling east along First Ave.

"Initial investigations suggest a car was travelling behind the cyclist and attempted to swerve to avoid colliding with him," police said.

The cyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Tiaro man, was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Originally published as Cyclist dies after crash

More Stories

Show More
bribie island cyclist editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Public servants ‘betrayed’ by Premier: Unions

        premium_icon Public servants ‘betrayed’ by Premier: Unions

        News The head of one of the state’s most powerful unions has slammed the Premier’s decision to scrap a pay rise for public servants as a “kneejerk response”.

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        NEW DETAILS: First confirmation of Lockyer, Somerset cases

        premium_icon NEW DETAILS: First confirmation of Lockyer, Somerset cases

        News There are confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Lockyer, Somerset region, it can be...

        Lockyer crime watch group gets modern makeover

        premium_icon Lockyer crime watch group gets modern makeover

        News After a final attempt to relaunch the group, it’s time to go online.