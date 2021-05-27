Menu
Cyclist critical after collision with bus

Danielle Buckley
27th May 2021 6:25 PM
A cyclist is fighting for life after a crash involving a bus at an intersection in inner Brisbane this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the corner of O'Keefe Street and Gillingham Street at Woolloongabba after reports of a serious crash about 4.10pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said critical care paramedics treated a patient for critical injuries at the scene.

The cyclist has been transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Queensland Police said officers remained on scene and the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

 

Originally published as Cyclist critical after collision with bus in Brisbane

