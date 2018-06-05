Cyclist clocks up 4800km to raise money for sick kids

UPLIFTING: Steve Rainbow from Articulate Framing is again taking part in the 1200Kms for Kids cycling event.

Rob Williams

IPSWICH businessman Steve Rainbow has cycled 3600km to raise money for sick kids and now he's back to clock up another 1200.

Six months before Mr Rainbow competed in his first 1200km For Kids Charity Bike Ride in 2015, he didn't even own a bicycle. Now he has a professional road bike and is training for his fourth event in October.

He and his team mates will ride from Brisbane to the Gold Coast, Lismore, Killarney, Toowoomba, Nambour and back to Brisbane over six days. 1200km For Kids is a charity bike ride that aims to help sick kids by raising funds for the Children's Hospital Foundation, Queensland Tumour Bank in Brisbane and the Humpty Dumpty Foundation.

Their efforts will also help by donating a valuable life-saving piece of equipment to the Paediatrics Ward at Ipswich Hospital. Mr Rainbow has not only developed a keen interest in cycling, but a soft spot for helping Ipswich Hospital and other regional hospitals around Australia to treat sick children.

"Every child has a right to laugh and a lot of kids don't get that opportunity,” he said.

This year, the community can get involved with Mr Rainbow's fundraising efforts.

"Swich On Inc have supported my fundraising for the past three years and again have agreed to make the 1200kms for Kids the Beneficiary of the Calcutta Evening on June 15,” he said.

"We are inviting all those along to the North Ipswich Reserve Function Centre for the event and afterwards they will have free access to the Jets v PNG Intrust Super Rugby League Game thanks to the team at Ipswich Jets Rugby league.”

Mr Rainbow aims to reach a fundraising goal of $10,000 and already has about $3500 in his kitty.

"I am asking everyone to come along and help the Swich On Inc boys raise as much as we can for the kids both here in Ipswich and around some of the other rural hospitals,” he said.