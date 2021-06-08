Menu
A woman, 70, is in a critical condition after a car and a push bike collided in Sydney on Sunday morning.
Cyclist, 70, fights for life after Mosman crash

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
6th Jun 2021 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM
A push bike rider is fighting for life after colliding with a car on Sydney’s north shore Sunday morning.

The rider, a woman in her 70s, was riding her bike in Mosman when a crash occurred at the intersection of Clanalpine and Raglan streets about 9.15am.

Emergency services attended and a crime scene was established.

Officers on the scene of the crash in Mosman on Sunday morning. A woman in her 70s is now fighting for life in hospital. Picture: Mosman Life Facebook page
The push bike rider was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman, who was driving the silver Mercedes hatchback at the time, was also taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A NSW Police spokesman said officers from the Crash Investigation Unit were investigating.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Originally published as Cyclist, 70, fights for life after Mosman crash

