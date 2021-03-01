Cycling challenge builds on $1.6 million charity contribution

Doctor Bob McGregor was part of the team who launched the Ipswich 100 Bike event in 2000. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Doctor Bob McGregor was part of the team who launched the Ipswich 100 Bike event in 2000. Photo: Ebony Graveur

PRACTISED cyclists looking for a challenge, those keen for a relaxing ride, and everyone in between will be out in force on March 14.

The Recruitment 24/7 Ipswich 100 charity ride is set to draw a crowd of cyclists to the University of Southern Queensland Campus, Ipswich, for its 21st year running.

Participants have five rides of varying routes and difficulties to choose from, with distances ranging from 24-170km.

Event Convener and Ipswich Hospital Foundation board member Bob McGregor said routes included 170km, 100km, 50km, 25km courses.

LOCAL NEWS: Plans to build ‘retro’ car, dog wash submitted to council

“The ride I think would be most suited to a first time rider would be the 50km or 25km, which is more of a family ride,” Bob said.

“The 170km is an iconic event and is one that has a lot of gloat value so people are very proud if they do that.”

Bob said the Moggill-Mt Crosby Lions Club founded the event in 2000.

“Back then, I was a member of the club and about a third of our members were cyclists, including myself, and it occurred to me that we should be using that to value add,” he said.

“I saw it as an opportunity to raise money while having a fun event.”

So far the event has raised $1.6 million for charities.

“The major beneficiary is the Ipswich Hospital Foundation,” Bob said.

“Six Lions Clubs (are involved and) all get donations, the SES always gets a donation, and we support the Epilepsy Queensland Foundation and the Pony Riding for Disabled.”

Participants have five rides of varying routes and difficulties to choose from, with distances ranging from 24 kilometres to 170km. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Last year marked the event’s 20th anniversary, with the date narrowly dodging Covid-related hurdles.

“We were very lucky, we missed it by one day,” Bob said.

“We have our event on the Sunday and, from Monday, they banned all events altogether.”

Organisers had brought the event forward to avoid conflicting schedules with another cycling event.

LOCAL NEWS: When cinema, food outlets are set to open in CBD precinct

“We had been intending to hold it about three weeks later but there was a conflict with the Ride the Range ride in Toowoomba.”

Normally drawing about 1000 participants from across Ipswich, Brisbane and interstate, the event only attracted 400 riders last year.

“There are still some constraints in relation to Covid and people who are reluctant to ride,” he said.

“We already have 450 entrants and we normally get a whole heap of people in the last week and 100 or so applying on the day, after they do a weather check and make sure it isn’t raining.”



To participate, visit the website.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.