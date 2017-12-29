Cycleway investment drives increase in bike riding

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

IMPROVED cycling infrastructure and links from the suburbs to the city will be an ongoing focus as the Ipswich City Council works to ease traffic congestion.

About 1000km of footpaths and bikeways exist across Ipswich, with an estimated 500 people cycling to work each day.

Contained in the council's iGO Transport Plan is an increased focus on cycleways across the city,

When the city's population reaches 435,000, the council hopes to see 25,000 people commuting on a bike each day - 5 per cent of the mode of travel.

Infrastructure Councillor Cheryl Bromage cited the Brassall bikeway as a key investment in active transport.

When completed, the seven-stage bikeway will link the Ipswich City Centre with North Ipswich, Brassall, Wulkuraka, Karrabin and Pine Mountain.

The Goodna Creek Bikeway will link Redbank Plains with the Redbank Train Station through Collingwood Park and past Redbank Plaza.

A growing focus on bikeways has been praised by mountain biker and 99 Bikes store manager Tim Richmond.

Mr Richmond attributed the growth in bike sales this Christmas to a growing interest in riding.

"It's really promising for the sport and industry,” he said.

Since Mr Richmond began riding in 1999 he said the trails and infrastructure in the city had immensely improved.

"I'm getting 60-year-old people come in and say they want to buy a bike to ride the rail trail,” he said.

Mr Richmond said quality infrastructure facilitated a growing number of health-conscious people looking to get on their bike.

With bike-safe grates and line marking required, Cr Bromage said it was a large task to plan and construct a cycleway.

"There is quite a lot of work that goes into it because you have to identify the key routes people are using for travel,” she said.

She said end-of-trip facilities including bike cages and showers, had been installed at the Icon Building.

"A lot of people from Seqwater ride from Brisbane and a lot of the other people who live in surrounding Ipswich suburbs ride to work rather than drive to work,” she said.

Construction of the $3.3 million stage one Ipswich Cycle Park has also begun and a Healthy Active Travel to School program aims to get younger people involved in the healthy activity.

"We're trying to get kids as healthy as we can but also return back to some of the things we did as kids, which was walk or ride our bike to school,” she said.