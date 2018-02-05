Cyberbullying is not only school's problem, expert

CYBERBULLYING is on a "whole new planet" compared with yesterday's school yard punch-ups and stolen lunches, according to a leading education professor.

The traditional forms of bullying that dominated the school yard more than 10 years ago have been swapped for cyberbullying and which University of Southern Queensland Associate Professor Educational Technology Dr Petrea Redmond says presents a new problems.

The former high school teacher has witnessed the full impact of cyberbullying and says it's a problem schools cannot tackle on their own.

"The big issue is not just with schools but with society as a whole.

"It can happen inside school hours or outside school hours but it always impacts on children outside school," Dr Redmond said.

"It's a societal problem and not one that schools can fix themselves.

"We need intervention from teachers, pre-service teachers, parents, councillors, administrations in schools, police and other community groups."

Dr Redmond said cyberbullying had been a concern since the internet made online interaction more accessible.

She said the problem had been increasing for the past decade.

"There was a time when the only access children had to internet was through school library access that was very slow and we had lesser issues.

"The fact it is more visible now is one of the reasons it's making a difference," she said.

"The boys might have had a punch-up in school, but it was over and done with then.

"They let off some steam and they usually got over it. "It wasn't something that went on and on.

"That's one of the issues in terms of children's physical and emotional health and well-being.

"It was regular and ongoing for those children as well but it has less impact than when children are writing nasty things online. It's a whole different planet."

She said as school children settled into another school year and with ever-increasing access to the internet, it was a timely reminder for students to be aware of the impact of a message or social media post.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call LifeLine on 131114.