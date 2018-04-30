Cyberbullying in focus at special school visit

STUDENTS at an Ipswich school will have a special visitor this week and a chance to open up about cyber bullying.

Ipswich State School students will be given a chance to tell the Queensland Family and Child Commissioner exactly what worries them.

The Commission is conducting a state-wide survey on growing up in Queensland, asking 13 to 18-year-olds about their community, their hopes and dreams and challenges.

Analysing and collecting information about online bullying is the focus of the survey.

Principal Commissioner Cheryl Vardon said she was pleased to be able to give young people a voice.

"We want to hear from young people from all communities, cultures, backgrounds and circumstances," Ms Vardon said.

"It is the right of all children and young people to have their voice heard in all matters that affect them.

"The QFCC hopes to see contributions from as many of Queensland's young people as possible. This will help us learn about the crucial factors which influence their lives.

"We want hear their ideas about what is needed from policy makers, business leaders and communities as our youngest citizens take their steps into the future."

The QFCC will visit Ipswich State School and Kambu Amaroo Kindergarten on Wednesday 2 May for face-to-face consultations.

Ms Vardon urged anyone between the ages of 13 and 18 to take the survey online.

Teenagers can access the survey through the Queensland Youth eHub here.

For more information visit https://www.qfcc.qld.gov.au/growingupQLD.