Cyber safety program targets online dating scam risks

TECH SAVVY: CATS clients (from left) Nick Lynch, Paris Cruckshank, Jono Barnett and Jared Owers have been busy learning about cyber safety and preparing for the workplace. Andrew Korner

IN A WORLD where faceless cyber criminals will target anyone, even young people with serious disabilities can fall victim.

Young clients of Ipswich's Community Access and Transition Service (better known as CATS) are getting increasingly savvy with technology, however their increasing use of computers and tablets puts them at a greater risk of being duped.

CATS service manager Aaron Evans said some of his clients had already experienced attempts at being scammed through dodgy Facebook friend requests.

"All the guys have iPads and they are on the internet everywhere you go,” Mr Evans said.

"I went as far as to show the guys an episode of the online dating scam buster show Catfish recently, because the guys are getting friend requests from random six foot tall blondes and thinking that they might be able to meet up. You have to explain to them that... 'mate, she's not real'.”

CATS is taking registrations for its series of masterclass workshops tackling the tough topic of cyber safety specifically for young people with disabilities this April.

CEO Katrina Johnson said bullying was also a major concern.

"This is a hard topic to tackle for these young people, but we are going there because it's that important,” she said.

"It's imperative we provide young people the skills to navigate this environment safely.”

In between learning about cyber safety, CATS clients have also been building their job readiness skills recently.

A group of young people recently made videos of themselves, talking about their stories and the careers they are interested in pursuing.

Mr Evans said the clients came up with quite and interesting mix of aspirations.

Mr Evans said Ipswich employers were becoming increasingly open to the idea of providing opportunities for CATS clients. For information on Cyber Safety Masterclass visit catsinc.org.au/events.