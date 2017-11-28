Cyber crime concerns this Christmas

IPSWICH police are warning residents to be aware of the tactics of cyber crooks while shopping online for Christmas.

Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said identity theft and fraud most commonly involved the misuse of personal information gathered from the net, which offenders used to create false identities, cheques and credit cards.

Cyber criminals are known to intercept information as credit card information passes through various computer links, or is sent in unencrypted emails or stored on an insecure computer.

Senior Constable Sheedy said to consider using Paypal to secure financial information when shopping online.

Online shoppers should also check that their browser is secure.

"Check that the padlock or key is unbroken, this is on the bottom line of your browser," Snr Const Sheedy said.

"Identify delivery and return policies, including warranty details and keep a written record of your purchases and check these against your credit card statement."

Another important tip is to always do your research before buying with a particular company.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of identity theft or fraud online should make a complaint to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network at acorn.gov.au.