Cutting edge technology takes students across the globe

VR is now in use at Bremer SHS under the wing of Teacher Mr Pym

IMAGINE having the ability to experience the wonders of ancient cultures, travel across the globe, create living works of art, and explore the vastness of the universe.

This is the reality for students at Bremer State High School, who are using a range of ground-breaking virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in the classroom.

The school has recently created two virtual reality hubs and has acquired a class set of VR/AR headsets that can be used in any classroom around the school.

These technologies provide students with engaging, immersive experiences which help them to better understand the content and topics being taught in a wide range of subject areas.

Mr Pym has led the development of the VR program at Bremer.

"These cutting-edge technologies have the power to dramatically enhance students' education by providing hands-on, interactive experiences in a new and enriching way," he said.

Students at Bremer are using VR to learn new things

"VR and AR also has the ability to "develop students' empathy and altruism by bridging cultures and fostering understanding of different perspectives, people and places around the world."

Students who have used the VR are also in agreement.

Emily Kitching, of Year 11, said: "It was amazing to experience something so lifelike and real in a virtual way."

She added the technology "gave students opportunities they would otherwise never have had".

Although the VR program is still relatively new within the school, it has already had a positive impact.

Initial anecdotal evidence suggests it has improved student engagement and strengthened knowledge retention and understanding.