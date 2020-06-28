Cut throat: Razor robber deemed “pest” in court

A CUT-THROAT razor was used by a man to threaten an older man who was innocently waiting for his wife outside a medical centre.

Ipswich District Court heard the offender stood at the 61-year-old’s man’s open car door and held a metal cylinder, demanding to know why he had been abusing him.

The offender produced a cutthroat razor from the cylinder and threatened the older man, demanding his wallet.

The court heard the frightening robbery occurred at Booval the day before Christmas.

Offender Aaron Johnson said sorry to the man before walking to a nearby store, where he stole a knife.

Appearing from jail via video link for sentence, Aaron Lee Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty to armed robbery with actual violence; robbery with personal violence; and assault causing bodily harm when armed at Booval on December 24, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer referred Judge Dennis Lynch QC to sentencing remarks made when Johnson was sentenced in September 2017 for other offences, in which Judge Lynch at that time described Johnson as being “a nuisance and a pest”.

Defence barrister Daniel Boddice, assisted by barrister Cecelia Bernardin, submitted written submission on penalty but with Judge Lynch already having read them did not read any defence argument onto the public record.

Mr Boddice sought a jail term of four years with parole at one-third.

The Crown sought a jail sentence of between four and five years for his crimes, with Johnson to serve a minimum one-third.

Judge Lynch gave an outline of agreed Crown facts saying the first robbery occurred at 8am when the man was sitting in his car with the door open, waiting for his wife in the car park where she had a medical appointment.

“You demanded to know why he had been abusing you. He hadn’t been abusing you at all and there was a degree of confusion as to what you were referring too,” Judge Lynch said.

“You produced a cutthroat razor, threatened him, and demanded he hand over his wallet. He did so.

“You turned the wallet upside down and items fell out.

“You gave the wallet back but you took his debit card, saying that you felt sorry for him as you walked away.”

Judge Lynch said Johnson then walked into a store and asked to see a knife.

The store attendant placed a knife on the counter saying it cost $18.95.

Johnson handed over the stolen bank card but when the transaction was declined he picked up the knife and walked out of the store, chased by the store manager and attendant.

Johnson kicked the store attendant several times and when another customer intervened, Johnson struck the man with a wooden baton causing pain in his left arm.

Police arrested Johnson soon after.

Judge Lynch said the offences were serious, beginning with the robbery of a man who was minding his own business.

He said it was fortunate no further harm was done in the baton assault on the customer who tried to assist.

He said Johnson had a lengthy criminal history and jail was required for such serious conduct to send a strong message.

Judge Lynch said he previously sentenced Johnson to an 18-month jail term for offences of assault causing bodily harm, assaulting police, and wilful damage.

He was then released to parole after serving 217 days in jail.

He said Johnson had lengthy criminal history, was often itinerant, used drugs and eventually got himself into trouble.

“I accept you were significantly affected by drugs and not thinking rationally, however, voluntary intoxication is no excuse,” he said.

Judge Lynch said he hoped Johnson had not given up on himself, and that ongoing supervision and abstinence from drugs would help.

Johnson was sentenced to a four year jail term for the armed robbery and to lesser concurrent jail terms. With time already spent in jail he will become eligible to apply for parole on April 23, 2021.