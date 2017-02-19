Cut free flights to former PMs as well

I AM opposed to retrospective legislation in principle, but now that it has passed through parliament that ex-federal lower house and senate members will no longer be eligible for 10 free flights a year, I am left to ponder why it does not extend to former prime ministers.



There are plenty of them!

My guess is the presence in parliament of Tony Abbot, who is proving to be a proper pain in the backside for the government as he white ants Malcolm Turnbull; and gives me the rah rahs.

How about legislation that future ex-prime ministers have access to a free office, staff and travel entitlements for only one year after becoming former prime ministers; irrespective of whether or not they remain in parliament?



KEV PEARCE

Raceview

