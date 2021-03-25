Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Cut emissions overnight: Use political hot air

25th Mar 2021 11:58 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

What parallel universe are our politicians living in?

Their Net-Zero policy says we must reduce carbon dioxide emissions to induce global cooling.

Then their COVID closures and lockdowns destroyed the travel industry, thus slashing travel emissions. Success - one industry approaches their zero-emissions goal.

Are they pleased? No, those who were locked down yesterday are today promised Queensland government travel vouchers to visit Cairns.

And the feds have already offered 50% air fare subsidies. All travel subsidies increase emissions.

And now three levels of government collaborate to promote another travel emissions extravaganza - the Queensland Olympic Games.

Maybe tourists will ride bicycles to Cairns and the Games buses, trains and planes will run on political hot air?

Do they want more or less emissions? We are confused.

VIV FORBES

Washpool

climate change global warming letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears vital highway upgrade funding ‘could be lost’

        Premium Content Fears vital highway upgrade funding ‘could be lost’

        Politics The Cunningham Highway upgrade “people have been waiting a generation for” is no closer to becoming a reality with increasing development bringing more and more cars...

        Holly’s dreams coming true as Roar back football talent

        Premium Content Holly’s dreams coming true as Roar back football talent

        Soccer Ipswich teenager continues impressive development receiving a W-League contract.

        Thief ‘shoulder charged’ victim’s door

        Premium Content Thief ‘shoulder charged’ victim’s door

        News The victim of a home break-in saw the thief carrying the loot in a stolen bag

        Mum lashed out over legal argument

        Premium Content Mum lashed out over legal argument

        News An Ipswich magistrate heard the woman was remorseful after the incident