Customs officers found more than a chair inside this parcel

A REDBANK Plains man serving eight years jail for trying to accept a parcel delivery from China packed with meth potentially worth millions of dollars has lost his appeal.

Isaac Boimah pleaded guilty in June last year for trying to receive a 25kg package labelled "Plastic Chair Sample", which contained 1kg of drugs with a street value between $673,000 and $2.02 million.

In seeking leave in the Queensland Court of Appeal to appeal his conviction, Boimah argued his lawyers had persuaded him to plead guilty and had wrongly told the court he was aware the package contained an illegal drug.

He also argued his sentence should be reduced because his co-accused - who was convicted of importing the drugs - was sentenced to just one year longer.

But Justice Philip McMurdo, in a judgment handed down on Tuesday, said Boimah had made his guilty plea voluntarily, with an understanding of what he was admitting.

In May 2014, Customs officers intercepted a parcel sent from China addressed to Cug Warwick at Boimah's Williamson Pl home.

Within days someone claiming to be Guy Warwick phoned courier company DHL to find out why the parcel had not been delivered. Boimah denied contacting the courier company.

Australian Federal Police officers went to Boimah's home on May 27 and said they had a parcel for Guy Warwick.

Boimah said he was not Guy but he was collecting the parcel on Guy's behalf.

A search of his home uncovered a fake Belgian passport in the name of Guy Neville Warwick with a photo of Boimah and with his fingerprints on it.

He later told authorities a friend had asked him to accept a parcel delivery of clothing and other items for a business venture because he did not have a permanent address.

Boimah said he used a fake name - Guy Warwick - because he was not sure what the parcel would contain.

That friend - Emmanuel Onyekachi Onyebuchi - was convicted of importing the drugs in the parcel and sentenced to seven years in jail, but that term was extended to nine years on appeal.

Justice McMurdo said given Boimah's premeditated involvement in the attempt to import a commercial quantity of meth and the use of a false passport, and that he was motivated by profit, his eight-year prison sentence with a four-year non-parole period was appropriate.

Two other justices agreed with his conclusion.