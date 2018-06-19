Customers take selfies with Aussie cricket legend

MERV Hughes created "a buzz” when he dropped in on Priceline Pharmacy Springfield Orion on Friday.

Store manager Jamie Stockings said the cricket legend was in store greeting customers to promote the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation which was aiming to raise $1 million for charity in a month.

"He created a bit of a buzz in store,” Mr Stockings said.

"Our main beauty advisor Izaak Forrest did the glitter on his beard.”

Mr Stockings said Mr Hughes posed for about 50 selfies with customers, helped them with products and even served some at the checkout.

Photos View Photo Gallery

On the day $800 was raised for the Sisterhood Foundation and so far they have managed to raise $1062 from people buying $2 scratch cards in-store.

In total the Springfield store aims to raise $2000 during the campaign.

The pharmacy recently won store of the year for Queensland and retail manager of the year for Queensland in the Priceline in-house awards.

Mr Hughes is travelling around Australia visiting the state winning stores.

He is the first ever Mister to join the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation.

Find out why he decided to get on board here.

This is also the first year the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation has tried to raise $1 million in a month - in eight years of campaigning they have raised a total of $3.4 million.

"It's a huge challenge,” Mr Hughes said.

"I've partnered with Priceline Pharmacy as I believe it's important for blokes to get on board and support this cause because these charities help women and their families.

"I have a wife, mother, sister and daughter so I'm passionate about making sure there are support structures that help families and communities. I want to raise some serious cash and awareness for these charities.

"We're asking men and women from across Australia to donate online or jump into the pharmacy and buy a $2 scratchie.

During the campaign from June 7 - July 7, customers can support the campaign by purchasing a $2 scratchie in-store, with a one in five chance of winning a prize.

All proceeds from the sale of the scratchies will go directly to the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation to support Children First, Dementia Australia, Panda, Look Good Feel Better and Raise.