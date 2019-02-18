Customers shocked as popular cafe shuts its doors

THIS morning popular cafe Journey's Kitchen and Bar has closed its doors.

Since the news hit the community has been shocked, outpouring their grief for the once busy cafe.

One woman commented saying her "heart is broken".

The cafe let their loyal customers know with a Facebook post early this morning.

More than 400 comments have been left from patrons either outraged, shocked or saddened by the news.

"Dear Guests, it comes with great regret and disappointment to announce that due to circumstances Journeys Kitchen and bar will be closing its doors for the foreseeable period," Journey's Kitchen and Bar posted.

"We will keep you up to date with further information as it comes to hand.

"We Humbly thank the community for embracing a family run business for the past 3 and a half years the support has been incredible and truly a pleasure and an experience.

"We will be reaching out to any bookings and or catering and do apologise for any cancellations that will come of this decision."

The cafe was known for catering to diverse dietary requirements.

Jacinta Hansen commented saying "It's the only place I can feel safe eating being a coeliac".

"Can the community raise money to keep your doors open?"

Journey's Kitchen and Bar has been contacted for comment.