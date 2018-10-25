Customers in shock as popular hairdresser hangs up scissors

Morrow & Co owner Amy Morrow has sold the business to manager Tamika Struthers (right).

Morrow & Co owner Amy Morrow has sold the business to manager Tamika Struthers (right). Rob Williams

FANS and customers of Ipswich hairdresser Morrow & Co. Hair are in shock after the successful owner and hairdresser Amy Morrow announced she is "officially hanging up her scissors".

Amy revealed the news in a post on the salon's Facebook page today.

Speaking to the QT, Amy said that her manager Tamika Struthers purchased the Booval business from her and that as of November 1 it would be renamed as She Bangs Hair.

"Tamika will be assisted in the new business by her family and will keep all the client info and continue with all services and appointments.

"She is a fantastic hairdresser, I love her work and customers will continue to get great service," she said

As for her departure Amy said "it was time for a sea change".

"I want to spend more time with my family before they grow up to fast.

"I also want to pursue other dreams and goals and this will include me moving inter state.

"Tasmania will be my new home but I'll continue with hairdressing as a Tafe teacher.

Other changes to the Glebe Rd company will see the Facebook page renamed but the phone number - 04 11 285 012 - will remain the same.

Amy's last day at work will be next Wednesday.