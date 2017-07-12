21°
News

Customers run as armed robber targets Ipswich restaurant

Anna Hartley
| 12th Jul 2017 3:35 PM Updated: 3:55 PM
Staff were left shaken after the attempted armed robbery.
Staff were left shaken after the attempted armed robbery.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW Ipswich restaurant has been forced to close its doors after a man threatened staff with a baseball bat.

About 1.30pm today a man entered Café J'adore on Brisbane St, Booval and demanded cash.

Owner and manager of the dessert bar Adrian Singh was threatened by the man who he said was erratic and angry.

"I had two girls on as well. He confronted me and demanded money, I tried to cooperate but he was very agitated," Mr Singh said.

"He had a baseball bat and he took a swing at my register and smashed a few things. He caused quite a bit of damage.

"Customers ran out of the store and waited on the footpath and when he saw that he fled."

The man damaged the restaurant while trying to smash the till, the owner says.
The man damaged the restaurant while trying to smash the till, the owner says.

Mr Singh said the man caused a lot of damage while trying to smash the till open.

"Luckily our staff are fine. The girls are a bit shaken up but I'm very proud of them," he said.

Police are attending the scene now and investigations are continuing.

In the meantime, the café has had to close.

"We've had to stop trade," Mr Singh said.

"We were hoping to start trade this evening but police told us it will be a crime scene for the next four or five hours so we aren't allowed in.

"I'm devastated because I've got a big 16th birthday tonight and I can't get to my book with their details in to let them know."

Mr Singh said the most important thing was that no one was hurt.

"I am just glad everyone's OK. It was the best result really," he said.

Police have locked the scene down and are searching for the perpetrator now.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  booval cafe crime editors picks ipswich police

CCC charge Ipswich man with child exploitation offences

CCC charge Ipswich man with child exploitation offences

The man is expected to appear in court on 25 July.

  • Crime

  • 12th Jul 2017 3:00 PM

Tully's election blooper: 'It was my campaign worker'

The election will be held on Saturday, August 19.

THE first signs of the election have appeared on Ipswich streets

Ipswich to miss out on $5b defence project, jobs boom

ACTING mayor still fighting for tank building project

From death's door to helping others in need

Karen Geddis has healed her own depression and anxiety and is now working as an intuitive mentor to help others tap into their intuition.

Springfield intuitive mentor helping people identify their intuition

Local Partners

Turn a silver spoon into eco-jewellery

The transformation of trash to treasure will be on display

'Seriously fun fitness': Massive, new gym to bulk up Ipswich

IN PLANNING: Proposed World Gym Bundamba manager Darcy Edwards inbusiness with his dad Dominic.

New gym part of an international cult following of fitness fanatics

How to get free coffee in Ipswich

A MAJOR fast food chain is giving away coffee, for free

Time to celebrate the arts in three-day inaugural event

DON'T MISS: The Ipswich Musical Theatre Company has its performance of Les Miserables in the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Arts FUSED by new festival

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, Nicole Kidman makes up for with a spellbinding performance in this sexually-charged psychodrama.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 Under Contract!

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Normally at this price there's more to do, but this 2 bedroom home is comfortable and ready for you to settle into or rent out immediately (rental expectations of...

PRICE REDUCED TO SELL- MOTIVATED VENDOR!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 URGENT SALE-NOW...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

The Entertainers Dream!

2 Lawson Drive, Cabarlah 4352

House 5 2 5 Offers over...

This outstanding home is well positioned on a massive 5,858m2 landscaped allotment in the established 'Shannon Park Estate'. The property allows you to enjoy...

Clear Instructions - MUST BE SOLD

26 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba Cottage has received some touches of modern elegance whilst still capturing all the class and style of a 1950's cottage. On offer is - 3...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY

1 Box Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $289,000

800sqm of flat usable land is ready for you to build Minutes to the heart of Ipswich, you will find the location nothing but central. You will find quality...

View Worth Waking Up To

225 Mulgowie Road, Thornton 4341

House 4 1 6 $739,000...

Situated in the picturesque Mulgowie Valley, and located 20 minutes to Laidley, 60 minutes to Toowoomba and Ipswich this versatile property is suitable for...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!