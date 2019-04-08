Customers offered self-meter reads by Ergon Energy

ERGON Energy customers can expect more control over their power bills as the company introduces online self-meter reads.

General Manager Customer and Market Operations Carly Irving said Ergon understood estimated meter reads were a source of frustration for customers.

She said the initiative would be especially welcomed by dog owners with meters that cannot be read by staff due to safety concerns.

"In January, we introduced a new safe entry policy that prevents Ergon crews and meter readers from entering yards where dogs are not securely restrained or separated from the work area," she said.

Customers who have inaccessible meters can now login and submit their own read online that same day.

Once the reading is validated, the network business will pass it on to the electricity retailer, which is responsible for billing and will ultimately determine whether it is accepted.

This method has been used by authorised rural and remote customers for years, Ms Irving said.

Ergon is working to improve its entire catalogue of online services based on valuable feedback from customers.

The new self metering service will be the first of many 24/7 self-service options designed to give customers more choice and control.

"Electricity plays an essential part in our lives, so we want to make it as easy as possible for customers to get in touch and stay informed," Ms Irving said

"As part of our commitment to continuous improvement of the customer experience, we'll be announcing further enhancements to our 24/7 online services, so watch this space."

Customers wanting to submit self-meter reads can log onto www.ergon.com.au/selfmeterread and register for the service.