Customers mourn as ‘best takeaway’ goes up in flames

SUPPORT is flowing for an Ipswich takeaway after the business and an adjoining house were destroyed by fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Poppys Takeaway on Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall was left as little more than a smouldering husk after fire crews battled the blaze.

The popular business, formerly known as Uncle Bill’s Takeaway, is likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Poppys Takeaway on Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall, has been left no more than a smouldering husk less than 12 hours after a fire tore through the structure. Photo: Ebony Graveur

The news has been met by disappointment from loyal customers, with some dubbing it the “best takeaway in Ipswich”.

“I didn’t go that often but they had awesome food and very good customer service,” Kade Barnes said.

“They were awesome people – it’s such a shame (this has happened).”

The adjoining house was left gutted. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Kellie Washband praised the takeaway’s customer service and fresh food.

“The customer service was always spot on, the food was always cooked fresh with real ingredients, but was still fast in being served, with real serving sizes as well,” Ms Washband said.

“It really is a credit to (the owner) and we will wait to have some of those delicious chicken nuggets soon again, hopefully.”

Support is flowing for the team behind Poppy's Takeaway on Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall, after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Ebony Graveur

She was one of many supporters who offered condolences to the business and team behind it.

“I would like to send a message of gratitude that nobody was injured and offer my sincere thoughts to all there,” she said.

“(The owner) has worked so hard to build the shop to the great success it is, with awesome freshly made foods and employed local staff. It really is a credit to him.”



The first firefighters on scene said the building well-involved at 1.30am on Thursday morning.

The fire was extinguished by 4am.

Initial investigations suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.

