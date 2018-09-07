Custom jewellery a surprise winner

Pranay and Jitendra Parekh accept the Member of the Year award in front of 230 industry peers at the Nationwide Jewellers awards dinner

CUSTOM Jewellery store, Springfield Jewellers has come out on top at an awards ceremony recently.

At a gala dinner in Sydney last month the Orion Springfield Central shop was named Nationwide Jeweller Member of the Year from a field of 400 jewellery and watch stores across Australia.

Jitendra and Pranay Parekh have been operating the family business since 2007.

They accepted the award in front of 230 industry peers at the Nationwide Jewellers awards dinner.

"We didn't think we would win. We were finalists last year, there was no indication we would win this year,” Pranay Parekh said.

Mr Parekh said he read on a menu that they were finalists in the award at the venue and so when their name was called as a winner they were very "surprised”.

"Our business has been with Nationwide since we acquired it eleven years ago so we were incredibly pleased to receive Member of the Year,” Jitendra Parekh said.

"We established this business on honesty and integrity which leads to providing the best possible customer service. Our customers have tremendously supported us over the past 11 years and they deserve the best workmanship and service possible,” he said.

Nationwide represents almost 500 independent jewellery stores across Australia and New Zealand, helping stores like Springfield Jewellers compete with the big city jewellers and jewellery chain stores.

The awards ceremony was held as part of the International Jewellery Fair conducted at the new International Convention Centre in darling harbour, Sydney.

Nationwide Managing Director, Colin Pocklington said Springfield Jewellers were chosen because of their remarkable growth record, their tireless campaign to always improve their business, their extensive range of quality jewellery and watches, and their impeccable repair service.

"Springfield Jewellers is typical of a large number of our members, who are taking on the big jewellery store chains and beating them in price and service,” Mr Pocklington said.