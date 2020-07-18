Curtain to rise once again as Civic Centre reopens

Irish band Sasta will perform in Sandgate on Saturday, November 4.

Irish band Sasta will perform in Sandgate on Saturday, November 4.

THE curtains will rise as the Ipswich Civic Centre reopens this weekend for a line up of productions featuring local artists.

The venue will kickstart 2020 Take 2 with Irish band Sasta to be the first show tonight followed by local jazz band Nightshade on Saturday, 25 July and The Beatles Swing starring Craig Martin on 8 August.

Comedian Anthony Lamond with guests Steph Tisdell and Dave Eastgate, will bring the laughs to Ipswich on Saturday 15 August with a 2020 Take 2 Comedy Hour.

Mayor Teresa Harding said Ipswich City Council was committed to supporting and delivering value to the creative sector and enabling opportunities in the local arts community; including through partnerships with Stage Queensland and Arts Queensland.

“It’s exciting to see artists with a strong connection to Ipswich featured in the first shows back at our beloved Ipswich Civic Centre,” Mayor Harding said.

“The program will not only provide jobs for local performers but will deliver world-class entertainment to the Ipswich community.”

Decades of drama, laughter and music have echoed from the stage to the balcony and back at the Ipswich Civic Centre until recently when the venue closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the audience and performers may not have been able to grace the stage, a long theatre tradition was put in place to remind the community that the curtain would rise again.

A single light, an original stage light, was placed on the stage.

A ghost light has been lit during the long months of self-isolation as a symbol of hope.

This single light promises a return of entertainment and togetherness.

The ghost light was turned off ahead of a series of performances beginning this tonight, 18 July.

Book online at the Ipswich Civic Centre website or the ticket office over the phone 3810 6100, between 8.30am and 4pm.