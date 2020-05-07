Rural pollies urge council not to forget country areas

BOTH current and former rural representatives are urging the new Ipswich City Council not to forget about country residents over the next four years.

Fears were first raised by rural constituents when the city's new divisional boundaries were announced in October.

Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause, whose electorate takes in some country areas in the city lines, said he was concerned those in rural areas and smaller townships would miss out due to the size of the four divisions.

He met with Mayor Teresa Harding just before she was sworn in.

"The point I made to Mayor Harding is that in the rural areas of Ipswich, there's a number of roads that aren't maintained which could certainly use a bit of attention," he said.

"That means some funding from council to bring them up to a higher standard. This is an issue that's been going on for a number of years.

"With the divisions the way they've been drawn, I think it is more difficult than ever for those residents to have their voices heard. The bulk of voters in their divisions live in suburban areas.

"That's where they'll direct their attention. It's not just about roads."

Mr Krause said during the period of administration, he had taken a number of issues from rural residents to the council.

"Now that we have elected councillors and a mayor in place, there should be no excuse for this to not be a priority," he said.

"(About) 12 months ago, an ambulance would not drive up Hogan Rd, Grandchester, to collect an elderly resident because the road was so bad.

"He had to 'phone a friend' to take him to a waiting ambulance and that's just not good enough."

"12 months later, two ambulances had trouble accessing a patient on Hogan Rd again.

"If you pay your rates, the very least you should expect is to have your council road maintained so emergency vehicles can get through.

"It's now over to (Cr Harding's) council to look at this matter, and many others that the new council have on their plate."

Former long-time Ipswich councillor David Pahlke.

Former Division 10 councillor David Pahlke's old ward encompassed about 80 per cent of rural Ipswich.

"From memory I had well over 100km of unmade, unmaintained roads," he said.

"Many of these roads had houses and families living on them.

"I recall it could cost $100,000 per km to fully upgrade a bush track to what council called a 'maintained standard' … and about $5,000 to $8,000 a km to grade and regravel and repair every two or threes years or so per km."

Mr Pahlke said it was a difficult juggling act to allocate funds so rural residents weren't missing out.

"It is a struggle," he said.

"I used to go into bat for rural issues all the time. I hope they aren't forgotten.

"If new councillors or the mayor need any advice or background knowledge, they just need to contact me."

Cr Harding urged residents with a concern or problem to give one of their councillors a call.

COVID-19 restrictions had mostly limited new councillors to discussions with residents over the phone.

Cr Harding said budget workshop discussions are underway.

"We have four councillors (in Divisions 1 and 4) advocating for the needs of rural residents," she said.