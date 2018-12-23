Curious Creatures promise lots of fun these school holidays

CHILDREN are in for plenty of fun and laughter when Ipswich Libraries hosts drama workshops as part of its Curious Creatures Holiday Program.

Professional theatre facilitator and educator Dr Jennifer Penton, who has worked with children and young people for more than 13 years, will lead the workshops.

Library Services Manager Sylvia Swalling said they had been designed to be suitable for children no matter their level of experience with drama.

"Drama is so much fun and the kids who attend these workshops will have a ball with Dr Penton," she said.

"We are delighted to have Dr Penton presenting drama workshops for both the 5-8 years and 9-12 years age groups.

"Drama is also important for children's growth and development and it also helps community-building with young people.

"We really encourage people to register their children for these free workshops. No experience or preparation is necessary, just comfortable clothing."

The workshops will go for 90 minutes and be held between January 8 to 10 at Redbank Plaza, Ipswich Central and Springfield Central libraries.

Workshops for 5-8 year olds will be themed on the classic story Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak with workshops for 9-12 year olds themed on the futuristic work of Brisbane author Lance Balchin.

Bookings for the workshops can be made at ipswichlibraries.com.au or by phoning 3810 6815.