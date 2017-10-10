33°
News

Curb on airconditioner use for Qld could be on cards

It might not be so cool this summer in Queensland under the air-conditioning.
It might not be so cool this summer in Queensland under the air-conditioning.
by Steven Wardill, The Courier-Mail

HOUSEHOLDS and businesses may be told to restrict airconditioner use and have power switched off on some hardwired appliances under plans to prevent blackouts during heatwaves this summer.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the Palaszczuk Government has flicked the switch on a blueprint to enforce a suite of extraordinary measures after being warned summer electricity use would hit a new record.

Under the Summer Preparedness Plan drawn up by the Government's Energy Security Taskforce, households and business could be told to set airconditioners to 26 degrees.

Power for hot water services and pool pumps on controlled-load tariffs may switched off and rerouted during times of peak demand, while businesses may be told to turn off advertising lights and prevent any other non-essential electricity use.

More on this at The Courier-Mail

Related Items

Topics:  air-conditioning energy power

News Corp Australia
Flu drug runs out, call for sick to stay home

Flu drug runs out, call for sick to stay home

Thre are four times the usual number of confirmed flu cases this time.

'It's hard to sleep because of the noise': Street on hoon watch

Springfield Lakes residents have had it with hoons terrorising their street.

MP calls on Police Commissioner's help

Eclectic business opens up from behind red doors

VARIETY Retro and Recycled Behind Red Doors owner Kylie Ward says the shop features antiques and collectables, second-hand furniture, do-it-yourself classes and upcycling.

A collection of all that is old and yet also made new again

Police identify Plainland crash victim, appeal for witnesses

TRAGEDY: Samerin Mudawi, 33, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Plainland on Friday.

Police looking into incident that killed a mother last week

Local Partners