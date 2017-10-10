Curb on airconditioner use for Qld could be on cards

It might not be so cool this summer in Queensland under the air-conditioning.

HOUSEHOLDS and businesses may be told to restrict airconditioner use and have power switched off on some hardwired appliances under plans to prevent blackouts during heatwaves this summer.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the Palaszczuk Government has flicked the switch on a blueprint to enforce a suite of extraordinary measures after being warned summer electricity use would hit a new record.

Under the Summer Preparedness Plan drawn up by the Government's Energy Security Taskforce, households and business could be told to set airconditioners to 26 degrees.

Power for hot water services and pool pumps on controlled-load tariffs may switched off and rerouted during times of peak demand, while businesses may be told to turn off advertising lights and prevent any other non-essential electricity use.

