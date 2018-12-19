Cuppa congratulations for blowing zero

APART from the obligatory smile and wave as you take off, there is usually very little to speak of in the way of a reward for those law abiding drivers who get the all clear at the roadside RBT.

In an effort to bring a bit of Christmas cheer the way of people who do the right thing, the Ipswich road policing unit has joined forces with Yamanto Zarraffas to establish the Blow Zero campaign.

Running over the course of the Christmas Road Safety blitz, the campaign will mean Ipswich motorists who blow zero on the breath test will be offered a voucher for a free coffee.

Zarraffas Yamanto franchisee Jason Meares said the police were given about 10,000 vouchers valued at more than $40,000 in anticipation of a very busy holiday enforcement campaign.

"They are special complimentary coffee cards that feature a promotion for the road safety campaign," Mr Meares said.

"For us it is all about community awareness.

"We wanted to take away that stigma that the police RBT represents an inconvenience to motorists.

"Hopefully those who are doing the right thing will feel like they are actually getting something back."

Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton, Senior Constable Matthew Dyson, Constable Tim Kenny, Inspector Keith McDonald, and Zarraffas Yamanto franchisee Jason Meares promote the Zarraffa's free coffee deal. Rob Williams

Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said motorists who blew zero and also were not committing any other traffic offences would be eligible.

"You also have to be negative for any drug tests and not receive any other sort of enforcement notice," Snr Sgt Hamilton said.

"It is about trying to encourage drivers to do the right thing and then rewarding them for doing it."

Sgt Hamilton said the Christmas road safety campaign, which kicked off last weekend, had been going well for Ipswich so far.

"We can always hope for better. Now that the holidays have started we are asking people to do all the right things like plan the trip ahead, take regular breaks and to be considerate of other road users,' he said.

"It is one of those times where families come together and we don't want to see a tragedy."