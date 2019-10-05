Menu
Aylah Horton, 5 and Xanah Parsonson, 5.
Cupcakes make the school holidays a little sweeter

Ashleigh Howarth
5th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
THE smell of freshly baked cupcakes was enough to lure a number of families to the school holiday zone at Booval Fair during the week.

Kids had the opportunity to decorate their own tasty treats with icing, marshmallows and sprinkles before biting into them.

A few of the cupcakes didn't even make it through the workshop, with a number of hungry youngsters unable to resist the urge to tuck in to the sugary dessert.

Many families took advantage of the free holiday workshops, with every seat in the small fenced off area outside Woolworths full.

 

booval fair shopping centre ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

