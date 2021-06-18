Cup organisers poised for huge return

Carley Stieler, 20, sales and events coordinator, with Ipswich Turf Club general manager Tim Dunn. A crowd in excess of 15,000 is expected on Saturday. Photographer: Liam Kidston

All signs are indicating a huge crowd as race fans look to make up for lost time at Saturday’s Ipswich Cup.

The first Cup in two years due to the 2020 Covid-19 crisis has attracted a swell of support, with large sections of the Bundamba Racetrack’s best vantage points already sold out ahead of the biggest social event on the city’s calendar.

Sections including the Pimm’s Lawn Party, The Aviary, The Wild Yak Precinct, The Festival of Horsepower, and the private marquees are completely sold out, but there is still room in the infield, the members section and the general admission area.

Organisers have been conservative with crowd estimates so far, with no predictions of a record crowd at this stage, however this could change if more people make a last minute decision to squeeze into general admission or the infield.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Tim Dunn said there was room to accommodate 5-6000 people in the infield alone.

“We are not expecting to crack 20,000 but upwards of 15,000 is looking likely at this stage,” Mr Dunn said.

“The infield area is the one we can expand to accommodate a bigger crowd if necessary, but in other areas we have been uber-cautious in terms of numbers because of Covid.”



The weather for the big day is looking as though it will be a bit cool and windy.

At this stage the Bureau of Meteorology is saying it will be 6-19 degrees, with cold south-westerly winds blowing in at 20-30kph.

It will be mostly sunny but the south-westerlies will see to it that race fans will be wearing coats most of the day.

As soon as the action finishes on the track, the main stage will fire up near the new car park in the forecourt area.

The big message from Ipswich Cup organisers this year is to pre-purchase your tickets online.

The Bundamba Racetrack has undergone some changes ahead of this year's Ipswich Cup.

Due to Covid measures, gate sales will not be facilitated this year, and gates are being opened an hour earlier at 9am to help spread out the crowds.

A free shuttle bus will operate from the conclusion of racing about 5pm, taking people into the Ipswich CBD from outside gate 2 on TL Cooney Ave for several hours after the event.

For many, the Cup in just under three weeks’ time will be their first look at the Bundamba Racetrack since the facility underwent almost $25 million in refurbishments through 2019-2020.

The most obvious of the new additions to the Ipswich Turf Club facilities is the new function centre at the Brisbane Rd end.

The new building also houses the jockeys’ and stewards’ rooms and has already hosted a number of big events over the past year, despite the Covid shutdowns along the way.

Other significant aesthetic changes include the 130 space car park at the northern end, in front of the convention centre, the relocation of the stables to the TL Cooney Ave side of the track.

The overall result is a facility that combines the old with the new, and race fans who have not been to the cup for a few years should have no trouble finding their way around, despite the changes.

For the latest information on how to purchase tickets in the various areas of the track, visit the Ipswich Cup website.

There is also a list of FAQs on the website.

Leading Australian trainer Chris Waller has scratched two of his four runners in the $180,000 TAB Ipswich Cup.

Waller has withdrawn The Lord Mayor and He Runs Away, leaving a field of 12 for the feature race which includes Ipswich-bred jockey Madeleine Wishart riding Flash Aah.

Fourteen runners remain in the $176,500 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes field after topweight Groundswell and Red Chase were scratched.

The Ipswich Cup is being run at 3.17pm with the Eye Liner Stakes at 3.53pm.

The first race this Saturday jumps at 11.38am.

Originally published as Cup organisers poised for huge return