Ipswich Cup: Your guide to the after-parties

BIG DAY: The infield entertainment at the Ipswich Cup will go all day.

THE Racehorse Hotel is the traditional home of the Ipswich Cup after-party, and it will continue on with the beach party theme this year.

Cold Chisel tribute band Chisel Revived is booked in to entertain the crowd until late on cup night.

Racehorse Hotel manager Jason Hickmott said punters who have their Ipswich Cup wristband will be allowed quicker entry into the venue, so make sure you keep your wristband on after you leave the racetrack.

General admission is still allowed and there is no charge to get in.

"We will have a separate line for people with wrist bands," Mr Hickmott said.

"We have borrowed eight staff from our sister hotels to help.

"We have also hired additional security and we have beefed-up our entertainment."

Chisel Revived will hit the stage at 6-9.30pm, with DJs to continue the party afterwards.

If you feel like travelling a couple of kilometres down the road, Brothers Leagues Club is also known for putting on a big after-party.

This year they've got a night of free entertainment planned, starting with bands Caught in the Act and No Standing from 7pm.

A limited free shuttle service back to Brothers will be available for members, subject to normal club admission rules.

It departs from the bus stop between Hungry Jacks and the service station on Brisbane Rd.

The first shuttle leaves about 5pm and the last one about 6.25pm.

For those not keen on the hustle and bustle of the Ipswich Cup, Brothers also offers full coverage of all the races, with UBET facilities, and free entry.

Of course, the party will rage all day and into the night at the Bundamba Racecourse itself.

The infield section of the track features a DJ festival all day, with the live music to continue until 7.30pm.