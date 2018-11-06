Cup flooding: Where's the boat asks Ipswich racegoer

IN eight years attending the Melbourne Cup, Brett Kitching never thought he'd need a boat to get there.

That was nearly the case for the Ipswich Turf Club general manager and his wife Annette who got flooded in their hotel just hours before today's Cup Day started.

After wading through the flood waters, getting dressed in the back of a cab and finally making it to Flemington by train, Mr Kitching saw the lighter side of his Cup Day drama.

"We had 50mm of rain down here just this morning,'' the racing fanatic said.

"We couldn't get out (of our hotel). No cars could come into our area. It was about knee deep outside.''

Brett Kitching gets ready for a wet journey to the Melbourne Cup, November 6, 2018.

Staying at Southbank near the Crown Casino, Mr Kitching spent the first part of the morning drinking champagne because it was raining so heavy.

However, he and wife Annette never expected to be trapped in their hotel.

So when it was time to get ready for the Cup, they had to remove their trousers, put on thongs and wade through the water to find a cab on dry territory.

They got dressed in the back of the cab before catching a train for the fourth race at Australia's favourite race at Flemington.

Before all that, the Kitchings and other hotel guests were unsure how to make the Cup.

"Everyone was standing around saying 'what do we do, where do we get a boat from?'

"We saw the cleaner and said 'can you give us some plastic bags to put around our legs?'.

"We went upstairs, took the strides and shoes off, put thongs on and waded through the water. And there was a cab up the road a bit and we got in the cab and said 'do you mind if we get dressed in the backseat of cab?'''

On the train to Flemington, Mr Kitching was still laughing about his memorable Cup experience.

"I've been eight times and I don't think we'll ever have a drama like this again really,'' he said.

"There was so much rain in such a short period of time.''