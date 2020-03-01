Cup drama before football sides focus on premiership

WESTERN Spirit can turn their attention to this year's Capital League 1 premiership after being knocked out of the FFA Cup football competition.

Spirit lost 3-0 to Gold Coast Premier League opponents Burleigh Heads in Saturday night's round 3 Cup clash at Kippen Park.

Rebuilding his side after the club's pre-season coaching and player exodus dramas, head coach Mario Malesevic was encouraged by the performances of some players pushing for first-team spots.

"The boys worked hard,'' he said, knowing beating Burleigh Heads was a massive ask.

"There were quite a few guys that we actually just wanted to try out before our season opener.''

Spirit's first CL1 match is away against North Pine on Saturday night.

Malesevic was hoping to have a first-team squad finalised this week.

Meanwhile, Ripley Valley FC collected the inaugural Centenary Cup on Saturday night after winning both matches against Springfield United FC.

After a 7-0 victory in the Reserve Grade encounter at the Springfield Central Sports Complex, Ripley's top side were leading 4-1 when the game finished early due to a sideline incident.

Ripley Valley head coach Nick Paterson said both games were played in a great spirit between the neighbouring clubs before the disappointing end.

Both teams launch their premiership campaigns this weekend.

Ripley Valley make their Capital League 2 debut against North Brisbane away on Saturday night.

Springfield United play the Brighton Bulldogs in Capital League 3 on the same night, also in an away clash.