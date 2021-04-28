Cup death findings lead to racing carnival shake-up

Fewer international horses will be invited to contest the spring carnival but a recommendation to reduce the field size was rejected.

A report by Racing Victoria into deaths of overseas horses, instigated after Anthony Van Dyck's fatal injury in last year's race, has made 44 recommendations, with all but three to be adopted.

Among the recommendations rejected include reducing the Melbourne Cup field to 20 runners and a track rating of Good 4 or softer for the race.

Werribee will continue to be used as the quarantine facility for international gallopers and there will be more extensive vet inspections.

But international horses based at Werribee during the Spring Racing Carnival will be limited to only one start in Australia before competing in the Melbourne Cup in one of the most stringent measures introduced.

Other recommendations include:

■ Horses that have had previous major fractures or orthopaedic surgery be excluded from Werribee.

■ Pre-travel veterinary inspections are performed under raceday conditions.

■ International horses undergo full body scans (CT where possible) at the expense of connections.

■ Additional vet RV checks within a week of arriving in quarantine in Australia.

■ RV vet staff to oversee or provide clinical service at Werribee.

■ Jockeys and trackwork riders to p[rovide report on horse's gait and exercise each morning to a dedicated independent trawork supervisor.

■ Construct a new horse examination area at Werribee.

■ International and local horses must undergo CT scan of limbs before every race start, and those images sent to an RV panel of experts.

■ Limit of 24 horses at Werribee for the Spring Racing Carnival.

Originally published as Cup death findings lead to carnival shake-up