Cup Day of many highlights

TURF CHAT

ANOTHER Ipswich Cup Day has rolled by and will be recorded again as a huge success.

Ipswich residents did themselves proud with police and security reporting a very low incidence of poor behaviour.

The largest attendance ever for the annual infield DJ Festival, combined with a massive public turnout packed into the Viewing Terrace, helped swell the numbers to the highest attendance of race meetings in Queensland this year.

The After Party was also well attended as thousands revelled to the sounds of Electric Eighties.

Unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures nudging 28 degrees, were much more preferable than conditions which arrived on Sunday when showers and the odd thunderstorm dropped 10mm of rain on the Bundamba course.

The racing was strong. Toowoomba trainer Steve Tregea collected the Ipswich Cup to give a home SEQ win in the first of the Listed races as Bergerac saluted with apprentice Michael Murphy aboard.

The quality shone through in the Eye Liner Stakes. The Western Australian galloper top weight Man Booker, trained by Perth based Dan Morton, was steered home by former Melbourne Cup winning jockey Blake Shinn.

The last race of the day featured some famous racing names in the stalls as a Waterhouse and Bott/Cummings/Munce trifecta took the cream of the prize money in the fillies and mares classic.

That was perhaps the biggest highlight as the Waterhouse/Bott stable collected the Gai Waterhouse Classic win - a race named in her honour just over 15 years ago.

Jockey Michael Cahill continued his terrific record in this race. He collected his fifth winner of the Listed status race by guiding Ready To Prophet to a half length margin over the fast-finishing and unlucky Organza with Skate To Paris finishing a close third.

Former Ipswich premier jockey and Ipswich Cup winner Cahill used all of his knowledge of the Bundamba course to be well positioned into the straight prior to skipping away with a good lead.

Organza was blocked for a run until the 150 metre mark and the four length gap was just too much to make up.

It was Cahill's 23rd win of the season at Ipswich and he has five meetings remaining to make up the lead of five that Jeff Lloyd retains.

Gai Waterhouse was holidaying in Europe on the week-end as she takes leave to coincide with the Royal Ascot races at this same time every year.

However, Gai has made no secret of her intention to win the race named in her honour having nominated many runners over the years.

This Ipswich title goes with the two Ipswich Cups the stable won with Beachside in 1993 and Bianca in 2008.

Fitting treble

TALENTED young jockey Matt McGillivray continued his rise to prominence with a winning treble on Cup Day.

The wins came aboard Steven O'Dea's two-year-old Jeweliana, and Matt Kropp's pair in three-year-old Spirit's Choice, and ghostly grey mare Rosie Posie.

Jim Byrne won at his first meeting for several months following an injury layoff. Byrne's win on It Ain't All Honey in the 2500 metre QT Cup provided quite a spectacle over the longer distance with a full field of stayers slogging it out.

There is time now to clean and clear up the course prior to the Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band Gathering this weekend, before the final race meeting of the financial year next week.

Next meeting

After the running of the 2019 Ipswich Cup, there is a two-week break until Friday, June 28 for the next Ipswich meeting.