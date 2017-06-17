Cup can only get better

CHEERS: Emily and Erin Haines of Yamanto will be part of an anticipated huge crowd for this today's Ipswich Cup.

IT IS that special time of year when the spotlight turns on Ipswich - and for all the right reasons.

The Ipswich Cup is the city's premier social and horse racing event.

It's the thousands upon thousands of hours that go into preparing for an event of this magnitude that help make it what it is, and to get some inkling of how much work goes into the event, you need only look at some of the numbers.

By the time the first smartly dressed punters begin to file through the gates at Bundamba this morning, more than 150,000 bottles of ready mixed alcoholic drinks will have been stocked up in fridges and ice boxes around the venue.

That's not including beer - 50,000 stubbies of which will be added to the equation.

Wine drinkers are well catered for - 15,000 glasses worth of product.

Racegoers also need to eat well, and they won't be left hungry, with 14,000 meals to be served today.

Race day organisers have trucked in 7000 plastic chairs, 5000sq m of marquees and 200 portaloos.

In all, somewhere around 20,000 people are expected to attend today's Ipswich Cup - the last to be staged at the Bundamba Racecourse as we know it.

Earlier this month, funding of $13 million was confirmed for a complete overhaul of the facilities at the track, ending a long campaign for the turf club.

Far from being emotional about the end of an era, Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said he couldn't wait to see the new-look racetrack ready in time for next year's big race day.

"We've been waiting that long for all this to happen that it's almost hard to believe or envision that this will be the last Ipswich Cup with the track the way it is,” Kitching said.

"First and foremost, it will mean far better facilities, including services on the infield because there will be power and water.

"It will also mean a new member's lounge, new toilets, kitchen and public bar, and of course major upgrades to the track.

"We can't wait to see it happen.”