Cunningham Hwy fix uncertain as state 'considers' its cash

AN UPGRADE to the Cunningham Highway is not a rolled-gold guarantee, with the State Government yet to commit funding for the project.

This week $170million was allocated in the Federal Budget for an upgrade to the Amberley Interchange, with the state expected to match the funding.

Despite the long-awaited announcement, a fight is brewing about the level of support provided by the Commonwealth.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the highway was part of the National Land Transport Network, primarily funded by the Australian Government.

"The section of the Cunningham Highway where this proposed project is located is classified under the National Land Transport Network Act, so it should be funded on an 80-20 (federal-state) basis," he said.

"The Turnbull Government has said that regional roads get 80-20 federal-state funding and urban roads are funded 50-50.

"This part of the Cunningham Highway is clearly not urban in nature."

Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause praised the Federal Government's announcement, but disagreed it was a rural section of road.

"It's part of the urban road network, like the Ipswich Motorway which was a 50-50 funding split," he said.

"I'll be urging the State Government to fund it in its upcoming budget."

Mr Bailey said he was considering the budget announcements "and the implications they'll have on Queensland's own 2018-19 budget".

"It's also frustrating to note that federal funding for this project will not be available until 2020-21, with $15million committed in that year, $40million in 2021-22 and $115million in 2022-23 and beyond," he said.