Man, 57, dies after car and truck collide

UPDATE: The Cunningham Highway is now open to traffic after a fatal crash at Wirrall View last night.

Man, 57, dead after head-on with semi-trailer

8AM: A 57-year-old man died last night at Warrill View in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer laden with chickens on the Cunningham Hwy.

The man, believed to be from Brisbane, was heading south on the highway when the accident occurred at 11.30pm.

Police are endeavouring to contact the man's next of kin.

Police say the driver of the truck was able to keep it upright and go down a service road.

The QT has learned that the chickens are now being transferred from the truck involved in the accident to another truck and that the highway will be closed in both directions until 8.30am at the earliest.

There was extensive damage strewn across the highway for a large distance as a result of the crash.

UPDATE: Cunningham Highway south of Warrill View will remain closed for another 1-2 hours while clean up continues.https://t.co/BgJfoFfnGN — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) November 29, 2016

Driver killed in crash with truck at Warrill View

7AM: A man has died following a traffic crash at Warrill View overnight.

At about 11.30pm a truck and a car collided on the Cunningham Highway just south of the town.

The male driver of the sedan was located deceased at the scene.

Police closed the highway overnight and it is expected to remain closed for at least another hour.

Police close Cunningham Highway after fatal crash

6AM: One person is dead after a horror traffic crash between a car and a semi-trailer on the Cunningham Highway late last night.

Police remain at the scene of the crash that occurred at Warrill View at about 11.30pm.

The highway is still closed in both directions and is expected to remain so for some time.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route or delay their travel.

