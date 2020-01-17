Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
Breaking

Cunningham Highway closed due to flash flooding

Bianca Hrovat
17th Jan 2020 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6:35: The Cunningham Highway is closed due to flash flooding.

The road was closed at around 6.30pm this evening.

All lanes are blocked from the top of the Gap to Lake Moogerah Rd.

Motorists may divert through Toowoomba.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS planning a weekend trip are advised to exercise caution after a car fell down an embankment at the Main Range near Cunningham's Gap.

The single vehicle incident happened just past the helipad at around 3.30 this afternoon and "may have occurred as a result of the weather", according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

Prolonged rainfall is flowing onto all four lanes of the Cunningham Highway, requiring the closure of one, flooded eastbound lane.

According to both the Department of Transport and Main Roads and QPS, the highway remains open at this time, though delays are expected.

More to come.

cunningham highway flash flood flooding
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        premium_icon Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        News Dozens of Ipswich artists have picked up their paintbrushes to help raise money following the bushfire crisis

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents

        University of Southern Queensland's top courses revealed

        premium_icon University of Southern Queensland's top courses revealed

        Education USQ has revealed its most popular courses for 2020

        Ipswich singer in running for prestigious award

        premium_icon Ipswich singer in running for prestigious award

        News Following on from the release of his debut EP, Kim Wright is now being recognised...