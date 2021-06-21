A man who allegedly altered the eftpos machine to give himself a discount on his alcohol purchase has been ordered to appear in court next month.

Police will allege a 38-year-old man from Mount Tarampa committed a fraud offence at the Exchange Hotel in Toogoolawah on March 11.

Officer in charge John Cumner said th employee entered the sale amount into the eftpos machine and when they became distracted by another matter, the alleged fraudster seized the opportunity.

The customer altered the amount due on the machine and was only charged a small amount, Sergeant Cumner said.

“Senior constable Justin Willcocks of the Toogoolawah station displayed tenacity and conducted a thorough investigation to identify and locate the suspect,” Sergeant Cumner said.

The man is due to appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on July 16.

Originally published as Cunning customer ‘tweaks eftpos machine’ for big discount