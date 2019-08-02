Menu
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.
Crime

'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

Liana Turner
by
2nd Aug 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM
A SUPREME Court jury in a failed defamation trial found Natalie Benhayon's father led a "socially harmful cult".

It found that Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon was a "charlatan" who has "an indecent interest in young girls", "preys on cancer patients" and has misleading healing practices.

But this hasn't stopped Ms Benhayon from touting his teachings through events.

Ms Benhayon held her latest Women in Livingness event in Brisbane last month.

Held at a venue that was secret until attendees booked a ticket and touted on the group's social media page as the second instalment of the "From Empowerment to Power" series, the event was promoted as a "fantastic and empowering day".

Blogger Esther Rockett, who was unsuccessfully sued for defamation by Mr Benhayon, said it appeared the jury's verdict had no bearing on activities of UM and its associated groups.

The Way of the Livingness is Mr Benhayon's spiritual branding and his daughter, Natalie, is widely promoted by UM for her presentations.

These include the Women in Livingness and Esoteric Women's Health branches of the group.

"From what I can gather, Universal Medicine has not reduced its commercial activities at all since the trial," Ms Rockett said.

"It has not acknowledged the Supreme Court's findings in any of its publicity."

Esoteric Women's Health, which is headed by Natalie Benhayon, and which is "inspired by, made possible by, and is based on the work of Serge Benhayon and Universal Medicine" according to the group's website, advertised plans for a breast cancer retreat in the Wollongbar area in June.

"I've seen no indication in any of UM's publicity that the organisation is disclosing the court's findings to its customers, or making any effort whatsoever to change their behaviour," Ms Rockett said.

"The only thing they've changed is to become more secretive."

Ms Rockett said the response to the court's findings from health authorities was "unacceptable" and wouldn't protect the public.

"Even if a potential customer was to try and research Esoteric Women's Health before buying a ticket, there's no guarantee they are going to find any factual material to tell them what the organisation really is or does," she said.

"It's more likely they'll find UM's own misleading material - that omits critical information that it's in a customer's best interests to know."

A spokesman for the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission recently confirmed it was "nearing completion of its investigations of complaints about Universal Medicine and Mr Serge Benhayon".

