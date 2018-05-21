Doomsday sex cult leader to sell 'sacred' farm

The self-professed “seer” wants $800,000 for the Nowra property. Pic by Simon Bullard

CONVICTED cult leader William "Little Pebble" Kamm is selling the "sacred" property on the NSW South Coast where he claims the Virgin Mary told him to repopulate the Earth with two 15-year-old girls.

Kamm, who now calls himself William Costellia, founded the Order of Saint Charbel near Nowra in the 1980s and preached a doomsday Christian message. His followers handed over wives and daughters to help him rebuild humanity after the apocalypse and he has reportedly fathered more than 20 children.

He spent nine years in jail for having sex with two teenage girls before being paroled in November 2014.

On his website, which he actively updates with reams of legal documents and preachings, he announced he would "let the Holy Sacred Grounds go" after it hosted thousands of miracles, cures and conversions.

"I had to purchase the land to save and protect it, but now we are unable to continue with paying the mortgage, which was very high, due to the lack of support," Kamm wrote on April 19.

He previously said his followers had chipped in to help make repayments after he was imprisoned in 2002 but that financial aid has since dried up. "I wish to thank all our dear faithful followers who have been such a strong support over so many years, helping me maintain the mortgage payments and those who have worked so hard looking after the Holy Grounds," he said. "It is God's property first and foremost - even if we should lose it."

Kamm is suing the NSW Government in the Supreme Court so he can return to Facebook and Twitter, he said on his website in March.

He blamed the "authorities and media", along with his extended detention orders, for forcing him to sell the property.

The self-proclaimed seer's high-profile lawyer Omar Juweinat told AAP the sale was the "sad reality of long-term litigation".

"Little Pebble" founded the Order of Saint Charbel near Nowra in 1985.

"Unfortunately, given the frequency and complexity of Mr Kamm's matters currently before the court, it has meant that he has been compelled to dispose of an asset," he said.

The 2.44 hectare bush property, located 10 kilometres from Nowra, is dotted with religious structures including shrines, a holy water spring, Stations of the Cross, a large work shed and a burnt-out house.

Kamm wants $800,000 for the property.