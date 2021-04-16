Cult Hungry Jack’s burger makes comeback

The fan favourite Australian burger first realised in the 1970s will be making a return to coincide with Hungry Jack’s 50th anniversary.

Hungry Jack's is bringing back its iconic Yumbo burger after a years-long campaign from customers to return the cult food item to restaurants.

What's a Yumbo you might ask? Well, if you were born after 1990 you might struggle: the burger was a Hungry Jack's staple during the 1970s and 1980s, before being discontinued in 1991.

Consisting of five slices of hot ham and two slices of melted cheese on a sesame bun, the Yumbo will again be available across Australian Hungry Jack's stores from next Tuesday for $3.

The Yumbo is returning to Hungry Jack's next week. Picture: Supplied.

The Yumbo will be officially relaunched this weekend by founder Jack Cowin at Hungry Jack's first ever restaurant in the Perth suburb of Innaloo to celebrate the fast food outlet's 50th anniversary.

Hungry Jack's chief marketing officer Scott Baird said the Yumbo was returning after overwhelming pressure from customers.

"Our Western Australian customers have been particularly vocal in calling for the return of the Yumbo," he said.

Hungry Jack's has been teasing the return of the Yumbo for years, with CEO Chris Green telling 6PR in 2019 the burger would be making a comeback at some point.

"That is probably one of the most requested items to return to our stores," he said.

The Yumbo burger was a cult favourite during the 1970s and 1980s.

Facebook group Bring Back The Hungry Jack's Yumbo has more than 2500 likes, with fans of the burger celebrating news that the "delicious" item was back.

Elsewhere on Facebook, those old enough to remember the "tasty morsel of microwaved ham and cheese goodness" also applauded its return.

"Worked at HJ's in the late 70s. Yumbo's were the best - easiest to make too. Ham n Cheese made at the start of the day shift. Microwave on setting 2 (I think lol) - and serve," one ex Hungry Jack's employee reminisced.

"Loved them and they were about twice the size of the burgers today and 50 cents," another said.

