Cult classic to be performed on stage this Friday night

HEAD ALONG: Rachelle Houston from Booval will be starring in The Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow production at St Lucia on June 15. Contributed

IT'S time to get out your fishnet stockings and begin practising the Time Warp, because The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be returning to the stage at the Schonell Theatre at St Lucia this Friday night.

But this wont be a regular showing - the classic 1975 cult movie will be shown on the big screen, as well as a live floor show with actors playing along at the same time.

Rachelle Houston from Booval will take to the stage and play the role of Columbia.

"It's always been a love of mine, working in the creative industry," she said.

"I love it so much that it just comes naturally to me."

Being part of an iconic storyline and the opportunity to interact with the audience is what Ms Houston loves about acting.

"Shadow casts, which is where the movie is showing and actors are playing along as well, is really popular, especially with cult movies like The Rocky Horror Picture show," she said.

"It is so much fun to do. I know myself, when I am up on stage, I sometimes forget the movie is showing behind me.

"The audience's reaction is generally directed more towards the actors on stage, and the more reaction we get, the more we, the actors, love to play on that.

"I like playing with the audience. You could possibly call me a little bit of an over actor, because I love interacting with the audience.

"I love doing the Time Warp, and I really like the part near the end of the movie where we are all dancing in a chorus line, and we all have a turn in the spotlight."

She is hoping there will be lots of fans who will come and see the production.

"From an audience perspective, the atmosphere in the theatre is amazing. It's so much fun and everyone has a great time," Ms Houston said.

"Most of the audience loves to get dressed up."

The show has been organised by Kristian Fletcher, who has put on many events like this in both Brisbane and Ipswich.

Bookings to the show are essential. Tickets are $17 per person, plus a booking fee, and can be purchased online at www.kristianfletcher.com.

This show is for audiences aged 15 and over.