Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rebecca Judd and Nadia Bartel have revealed their DYI tanning secrets. Pictures: Spray Aus/Instagram
Rebecca Judd and Nadia Bartel have revealed their DYI tanning secrets. Pictures: Spray Aus/Instagram
Offbeat

Cult $25 fake tanning product that’s selling out

by Nadia Salemme
14th May 2020 3:14 PM

If bronzed was the tone of summer, pasty and pale has definitely been the running theme of self-isolation.

And while the beauty industry - including spray tanning salons - remains temporarily shut in most states, those committed to a year-round glow have been taking streak-free tanning matters into their own mitt-covered hands.

Valued at $US1.47 billion, the self-tanning industry is projected to grow by nearly 6 per cent globally by 2025, according to a report by consulting firm Grand View Research.

It is being fuelled by a trend away from IRL tanning through sun exposure to fake tanning formulas, which are more relevant than ever in the quarantine era.

Nadia Bartel and Rebecca Judd co-own Spray Aus. Picture: Instagram
Nadia Bartel and Rebecca Judd co-own Spray Aus. Picture: Instagram

 

Nadia Bartel sporting a Coachella-inspired Spray Aus tan. Picture: Instagram
Nadia Bartel sporting a Coachella-inspired Spray Aus tan. Picture: Instagram

Enter Spray Aus, the spray tanning empire co-owned by Bec Judd and Nadia Bartel whose salon tan at home range recently launched at Mecca Cosmetica.

With no parabens or PEGs, Spray Aus has gathered a cult-like following since it was founded in 2014 by Emily McKay and Ellie Pearson, in partnership with social media stars Bartel and Judd.

Clutching a tanning mist and mitt, the power WAGs reveal the secrets behind their self-tanning empire.

What is your step by step guide to a spray tan-style tan from home?

Rebecca Judd: "Exfoliating is an absolute must and it will set your tan up for a flawless application. If you have excess tan on from last week, our Tan Reverser will remove any residue ready for a fresh application.

"Our application glove with a mousse will help you with an even colour. For a light bronzing on your face, our Tan Mist is perfect."

 

 

What are the major mistakes we make when DIY fake tanning?

Nadia Bartel: "Taking your time in your application can make or break your tan.

"Try using limited product around your ankles, wrist and hands and this will make for a perfect, natural bronze."

How long does Spray Aus take to develop?

BJ: "If you are using our Natural Mousse, anywhere from two to eight hours will give you a natural glow.

"If you are looking for a time savvy option or a little darker this time, the Deep Dark Mousse can achieve this look anywhere from two to six hours."

What has been the top-selling product/s during lockdown?

NB: "The Deep Dark Mousse ($39.95) and Tan Mist ($24.95) have been flying out the door. Having the option to apply tan yourself at home and achieve a salon look has still been desirable in lockdown. A little bit of self-care can make you feel brighter and we have noticed our community expanding their home tanning range since our studios were forced to close."

Spray Aus' at-home range is available now via Mecca Cosmetica.

Originally published as Cult $25 fake tanning product that's selling out

More Stories

fad fake tan. celebrity fashion offbeat wag

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region's Nurse, Midwife of the Year announced

        premium_icon Region's Nurse, Midwife of the Year announced

        News West Moreton Health have announced their Nurse and Midwife of the Year this week in celebration of Tuesday's International Nurses Day.

        Man’s home engulfed in flames weeks after wife’s death

        premium_icon Man’s home engulfed in flames weeks after wife’s death

        News A much-loved and well-known man has lost his family home

        Lions Reserve to be a game changer for women’s sport

        premium_icon Lions Reserve to be a game changer for women’s sport

        News Springfield reserve to act as new home for leagues women’s team