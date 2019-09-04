Crushing fear for car's future

GETTING behind the wheel of a car was a bad choice for unlicensed Samantha Reston.

It may prove equally crushing for her friend who was a passenger and owns the car.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court, Samantha Jane Reston, 44, from Springhill, pleaded guilty to driving when unlicensed - repeat offender, at Plainland on Monday July 15.

Reston said she had "a hoon charge" and was concerned police were going to crush the car.

But Magistrate David Shepherd said there was no hoon charge before the court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted the silver Mitsubishi on the Warrego Highway.

Checks confirmed the driver, Reston, had not held a licence since September 2005.

The car was impounded and is pending forfeiture.

Sgt Caldwell said a female passenger in the car was its owner.

He said Reston had a prior unlicensed driving charge in 2017.

"I don't want to lose (the car)," a worried Reston said.

Mr Shepherd said that was something she would have to take up with police.

He fined Reston $350 - sent to SPER for payment plan, and disqualified her from driving for one month.