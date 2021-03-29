Menu
Health

‘Crushing blow’: Lockdown adds to industry’s Jobkeeper woes

by Greg Stolz
29th Mar 2021 11:23 AM
The restaurant industry says the Brisbane lockdown is a 'heartbreaking, crushing blow to the hospitality sector across south eastern Queensland' on the heels of JobKeeper ending.

"With school holidays and Easter just days away, the recently announced lockdown could be the final blow for many businesses who have spent more than 12 months struggling to survive," Restaurant and Catering Association CEO Wes Lambert said.

''However, this lockdown is different. There is no JobKeeper safety net for these businesses, and little to no support will be forthcoming until after the lockdown is over.

Restaurant and Catering Association boss Wes Lambert says the lockdown could be the final blow for some businesses. Picture: Supplied
"This means more staff stood down, up to $50 million in lost revenue and nearly $15 million in produce and stock thrown away, with more debt piling up.

''R&CA has been warning governments across the country that as long as lockdown remained an active policy response, business support needs to continue. "This recent lockdown should accelerate any plans for stimulus and support from the Queensland and Federal Governments.

'With one of the busiest tourism periods upon us, this announcement means one thing for thousands of restaurants and cafes across Queensland: chaos."

 

